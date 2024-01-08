In this season's College Football Playoff National Championship the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5) over the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0), starting on January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Washington matchup.

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: NRG Stadium

Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Washington Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan (-4.5) 56.5 -190 +155
FanDuel Michigan (-4.5) 56.5 -194 +160

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends

  • Michigan has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Wolverines have an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.
  • Washington has covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Huskies have won their only game this year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Michigan & Washington 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan
To Win the National Champ. -184 Bet $184 to win $100
Washington
To Win the National Champ. +200 Bet $100 to win $200

