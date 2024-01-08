Michigan vs. Washington: National Championship Odds, spread, over/under and promo codes – January 8
In this season's College Football Playoff National Championship the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5) over the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0), starting on January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Washington matchup.
Michigan vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-4.5)
|56.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-4.5)
|56.5
|-194
|+160
Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Michigan has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
- The Wolverines have an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.
- Washington has covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Huskies have won their only game this year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
Michigan & Washington 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|-184
|Bet $184 to win $100
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+200
|Bet $100 to win $200
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
