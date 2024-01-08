In this season's College Football Playoff National Championship the No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5) over the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0), starting on January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. An over/under of 56.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Washington matchup.

Michigan vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends

Michigan has covered eight times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.

Washington has covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread this year.

The Huskies have won their only game this year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Michigan & Washington 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. -184 Bet $184 to win $100 Washington To Win the National Champ. +200 Bet $100 to win $200

