Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown when the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints play in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Falcons vs Saints Anytime TD Bets

Will Tyler Allgeier score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Allgeier has 659 yards on 180 carries (41.2 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

Allgeier has also caught 15 passes for 183 yards (11.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Allgeier has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. He has scored on the ground in three games in all.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 16 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Tyler Allgeier Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 75 2 3 19 0 Week 2 Packers 16 48 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Lions 7 12 0 2 17 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 16 0 1 -4 0 Week 5 Texans 17 40 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 13 51 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 21 59 0 3 53 0 Week 8 @Titans 8 31 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 12 39 1 2 -9 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 9 31 0 1 7 0 Week 12 Saints 10 64 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Jets 8 26 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 9 40 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 14 45 0 1 6 0 Week 16 Colts 9 69 1 1 19 0 Week 17 @Bears 5 13 0 1 75 1

