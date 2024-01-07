The Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tommy Tremble get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Panthers vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets

Will Tommy Tremble score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Tremble's stat line reveals 21 catches for 183 yards and three scores. He is averaging 13.1 yards per game, and has been targeted on 30 occasions.

Tremble has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Tommy Tremble Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 4 1 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 7 0 Week 14 @Saints 3 1 2 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 2 32 0 Week 16 Packers 6 4 59 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 3 1 6 0

