Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown when the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Panthers vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets

Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Marshall's 18 receptions have gotten him 134 yards (19.1 per game). He has been targeted 32 times.

Having played seven games this season, Marshall has not tallied a TD reception.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 6 2 23 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 35 0 Week 4 Vikings 10 9 56 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 1 1 9 0 Week 9 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 1 11 0

