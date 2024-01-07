Which side has the edge at quarterback when Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on Taylor Heinicke and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Caesars Superdome on January 7? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, read on.

Falcons vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Taylor Heinicke vs. Derek Carr Matchup

Taylor Heinicke 2023 Stats Derek Carr 5 Games Played 16 54.4% Completion % 67.9% 890 (178) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,614 (225.9) 5 Touchdowns 21 4 Interceptions 8 124 (24.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 34 (2.1) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Taylor Heinicke Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 193.5 yards

: Over/Under 193.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Saints Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Saints rank sixth in the league with 19.4 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in total yards allowed with 323.3 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New Orleans has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by giving up 200.8 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Saints rank 21st in the NFL with 1,960 rushing yards allowed (122.5 per game) and 22nd in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.5).

Defensively, New Orleans ranks fourth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 34.4%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks eighth at 51.1%.

Derek Carr Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 240.5 yards

: Over/Under 240.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Falcons Defensive Stats

