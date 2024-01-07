Taylor Heinicke vs. Derek Carr in Week 18: Falcons vs. Saints Preview, Stats
Which side has the edge at quarterback when Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on Taylor Heinicke and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Caesars Superdome on January 7? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, read on.
Falcons vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS
Taylor Heinicke vs. Derek Carr Matchup
|Taylor Heinicke
|2023 Stats
|Derek Carr
|5
|Games Played
|16
|54.4%
|Completion %
|67.9%
|890 (178)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,614 (225.9)
|5
|Touchdowns
|21
|4
|Interceptions
|8
|124 (24.8)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|34 (2.1)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Taylor Heinicke Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 193.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD
Saints Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Saints rank sixth in the league with 19.4 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in total yards allowed with 323.3 given up per game.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, New Orleans has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by giving up 200.8 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.
- Against the run, the Saints rank 21st in the NFL with 1,960 rushing yards allowed (122.5 per game) and 22nd in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.5).
- Defensively, New Orleans ranks fourth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 34.4%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks eighth at 51.1%.
Derek Carr Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 240.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Falcons Defensive Stats
