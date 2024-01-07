The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints are slated to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Taylor Heinicke get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Falcons vs Saints Anytime TD Bets

Will Taylor Heinicke score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Heinicke has rushed for 124 yards (24.8 per game) on 15 carries with one touchdown.

Heinicke has had one game with a rushing TD.

Taylor Heinicke Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Titans 12 21 175 1 0 2 14 0 Week 9 Vikings 21 38 268 1 1 3 20 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 8 15 55 1 0 4 34 0 Week 16 Colts 23 33 229 1 0 2 10 0 Week 17 @Bears 10 29 163 1 3 4 46 1

