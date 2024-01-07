Taylor Heinicke has a difficult matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the New Orleans Saints in Week 18 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints concede 200.8 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the league.

Heinicke, who has tallied 890 passing yards (178.0 per game) this year, has connected on 54.4% of his throws, with five TDs and four picks. Heinicke has added 124 rushing yards (plus one rushing touchdown) on 15 carries while compiling 24.8 yards per contest.

Heinicke vs. the Saints

Heinicke vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 248 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 248 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have cenceded 12 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Seven opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against New Orleans in 2023.

The Saints have allowed at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 200.8 passing yards per game conceded by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense is 11th in the league by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (20 total passing TDs).

Taylor Heinicke Passing Props vs. the Saints

Passing Yards: 192.5 (-115)

192.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-250)

Heinicke Passing Insights

Heinicke has gone over his passing yards prop bet total twice this year.

The Falcons have passed 49.9% of the time and run 50.1% this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Heinicke averages 6.5 yards per attempt this year (890 yards on 136 attempts).

Heinicke has thrown for a touchdown in all five games this season, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has 20.7% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Heinicke has attempted seven passes in the red zone (5.6% of his team's red zone plays).

Heinicke's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 10-for-29 / 163 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 4 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 23-for-33 / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 8-for-15 / 55 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-38 / 268 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 12-for-21 / 175 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

