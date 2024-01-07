Seeking Taylor Heinicke's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Taylor Heinicke and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Heinicke has passed for 890 yards (178 per game) and five touchdowns, with four picks. He has completed 54.4% of his passes (74-for-136), and has 15 carries for 124 yards one touchdown.

Keep an eye on Heinicke's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Taylor Heinicke Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Ankle

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Heinicke 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 74 136 54.4% 890 5 4 6.5 15 124 1

Heinicke Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Titans 12 21 175 1 0 2 14 0 Week 9 Vikings 21 38 268 1 1 3 20 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 8 15 55 1 0 4 34 0 Week 16 Colts 23 33 229 1 0 2 10 0 Week 17 @Bears 10 29 163 1 3 4 46 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.