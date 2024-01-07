Should you wager on Stephen Sullivan finding his way into the end zone in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Panthers vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets

Will Stephen Sullivan score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Sullivan's 22 targets have led to 12 grabs for 125 yards (13.9 per game).

Sullivan, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Stephen Sullivan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Texans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 5 4 28 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 20 0 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 2 1 16 0 Week 14 @Saints 4 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 1 1 14 0 Week 16 Packers 5 3 21 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 2 0 0 0

