The South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) will attempt to continue a 13-game winning streak when hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 27.8 more points than the 51.0 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 51.0 points, Mississippi State is 13-3.

South Carolina's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.

The Gamecocks record 90.8 points per game, 33.0 more points than the 57.8 the Bulldogs give up.

South Carolina has a 13-0 record when putting up more than 57.8 points.

Mississippi State is 13-3 when giving up fewer than 90.8 points.

This season the Gamecocks are shooting 51.6% from the field, 15.1% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

The Bulldogs' 45.9 shooting percentage from the field is 17.1 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Schedule