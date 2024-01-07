Sunday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) matching up with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-59 victory, as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

The Gamecocks enter this game following an 89-66 win over Florida on Thursday.

The Gamecocks are coming off of an 89-66 victory over Florida in their last outing on Thursday. The Bulldogs head into this game after a 71-66 loss to Vanderbilt on Thursday. Te-Hina Paopao scored a team-high 17 points for the Gamecocks in the win. The Bulldogs got a team-best 21 points from Jerkaila Jordan in the loss.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Mississippi State 59

Top 25 Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' signature win this season came in a 78-69 victory against the No. 15 Utah Utes on December 10.

The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (seven).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 26) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 37) on November 30

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 19, the Bulldogs defeated the Belmont Bruins (No. 66 in our computer rankings) by a score of 63-62.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Mississippi State has three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the sixth-most in the nation. But it also has three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 13th-most.

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 66) on November 19

82-75 on the road over Colorado State (No. 84) on December 20

81-78 over Clemson (No. 85) on November 24

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 97) on November 26

82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 115) on December 14

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51.0 FG%

Mississippi State Leaders

Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)

17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60) Jessika Carter: 14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK, 51.9 FG%

14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.0 BLK, 51.9 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43.0 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43.0 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91) Erynn Barnum: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.6 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +517 scoring differential, topping opponents by 39.8 points per game. They're putting up 90.8 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball and are allowing 51.0 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball.

The Gamecocks are scoring 100.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 79.4 points per contest.

Defensively, South Carolina has been better at home this year, allowing 40.0 points per game, compared to 56.6 in road games.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 78.8 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per outing (68th in college basketball). They have a +336 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 21.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are scoring more points at home (80.1 per game) than on the road (69.8).

Mississippi State is conceding fewer points at home (51.2 per game) than away (64.8).

While the Bulldogs are averaging 78.8 points per game in 2023-24, they have bettered that mark in their last 10 games, producing 80.1 a contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.