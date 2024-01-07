Sunday's game between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) at Colonial Life Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-59 and heavily favors South Carolina to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Gamecocks are coming off of an 89-66 victory against Florida in their most recent outing on Thursday.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina



South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Mississippi State 59

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks notched their signature win of the season on December 10, when they defeated the Utah Utes, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-69.

The Gamecocks have six wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.

South Carolina has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 25) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 32) on November 30

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3.0 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51.0 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 39.8 points per game (scoring 90.8 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while allowing 51.0 per outing to rank seventh in college basketball) and have a +517 scoring differential overall.

The Gamecocks are scoring 100.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 79.4 points per contest.

In home games, South Carolina is allowing 16.6 fewer points per game (40.0) than away from home (56.6).

