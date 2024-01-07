The Serie A lineup today, which includes AC Milan versus Empoli FC, is sure to please.

Searching for how to watch Serie A action? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Empoli FC vs AC Milan

AC Milan is on the road to play Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

Watch Torino FC vs SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli journeys to play Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.

Watch Udinese vs Lazio

Lazio travels to match up with Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Watch Salernitana vs Juventus

Juventus travels to match up with Salernitana at Stadio Arechi in Salerno.

Watch AS Roma vs Atalanta

Atalanta journeys to match up with AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.