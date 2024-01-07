Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NFC South foes meet when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) and the Carolina Panthers (2-14) play on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium.
Before the Buccaneers play the Panthers, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Buccaneers
|4.5
|37
|-225
|+180
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats
Carolina Panthers
- Panthers games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 37 points in eight of 16 outings.
- Carolina's games this year have had a 40.6-point total on average, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Panthers have registered a 5-10-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have won two, or 12.5%, of the 16 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Carolina has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tampa Bay has an average point total of 41.6 in their games this year, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread 10 times this season (10-6-0).
- The Buccaneers have won 60% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-2).
- Tampa Bay has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.
Buccaneers vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Buccaneers
|21.2
|19
|20.3
|9
|41.6
|10
|16
|Panthers
|14.8
|31
|25.4
|30
|40.6
|8
|16
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends
Panthers
- Carolina has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its past three contests.
- In the Panthers' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.
- The Panthers are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (12 per game) than overall (14.8), but also conceding fewer points (20) than overall (25.4).
- The Buccaneers have totaled only 14 more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 171 total points (10.6 per game).
Buccaneers
- Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.
- In Tampa Bay's past three games, it has gone over the total once.
- From an offensive perspective, the Buccaneers are putting up fewer points in divisional games this season (20.4 per game) compared to their average in all games (21.2). On defense, they are giving up fewer points per game (18.2) in divisional contests compared to their overall season average (20.3).
- The Buccaneers have outscored their opponents by just 14 points this season (0.9 per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 171 points on the year (10.6 per game).
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.6
|41.2
|40.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23
|22.9
|23.1
|ATS Record
|5-10-1
|3-3-1
|2-7-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-11-0
|1-6-0
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-14
|2-5
|0-9
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.6
|40.9
|42.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23
|22
|24
|ATS Record
|10-6-0
|3-5-0
|7-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-10-0
|2-6-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-6
|1-2
|4-4
