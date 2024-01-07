The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) visit the Carolina Panthers (2-14) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in matchup between NFC South foes at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is a 4.5-point underdog. The game's total has been listed at 37.5 points.

Before the Panthers meet the Buccaneers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Buccaneers (-4.5) 37.5 -225 +185 FanDuel Buccaneers (-4.5) 37.5 -220 +184

Carolina vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

Carolina's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-10-1.

The Panthers don't have a win ATS (0-6) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been five Carolina games (out of 16) that hit the over this year.

Tampa Bay is 10-6-0 ATS this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of Tampa Bay's 16 games with a set total.

