Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) visit the Carolina Panthers (2-14) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in matchup between NFC South foes at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is a 4.5-point underdog. The game's total has been listed at 37.5 points.
The Buccaneers' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they take on the Panthers. Before the Panthers meet the Buccaneers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buccaneers (-4.5)
|37.5
|-225
|+185
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Buccaneers (-4.5)
|37.5
|-220
|+184
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 18 Odds
- Click here for Jets vs Patriots
- Click here for Steelers vs Ravens
- Click here for Bears vs Packers
- Click here for Broncos vs Raiders
- Click here for Bills vs Dolphins
Carolina vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- Carolina's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-10-1.
- The Panthers don't have a win ATS (0-6) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.
- There have been five Carolina games (out of 16) that hit the over this year.
- Tampa Bay is 10-6-0 ATS this season.
- The teams have hit the over in six of Tampa Bay's 16 games with a set total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.