The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) and the Carolina Panthers (2-14) play on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in a battle of NFC South opponents.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Panthers Insights

This year the Panthers rack up 5.5 fewer points per game (14.8) than the Buccaneers allow (20.3).

The Panthers rack up 83.9 fewer yards per game (269.4) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (353.3).

Carolina rushes for 102.4 yards per game, 9.3 more yards than the 93.1 Tampa Bay allows.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 18 times, six fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (24).

Panthers Home Performance

The Panthers score more points at home (15.3 per game) than they do overall (14.8), and allow fewer points at home (22 per game) than overall (25.4).

The Panthers accumulate fewer yards at home (262 per game) than they do overall (269.4), but also concede fewer at home (273.9 per game) than overall (298.1).

At home, Carolina accumulates fewer passing yards (162 per game) than it does overall (167.1). But it also gives up fewer passing yards at home (162.7) than overall (175.1).

The Panthers accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (100 per game) than they do overall (102.4), but they also allow fewer at home (111.1 per game) than overall (123).

The Panthers convert 36.6% of third downs at home (1.6% more than overall), and concede on 41.3% at home (3.3% more than overall).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 Atlanta W 9-7 FOX 12/24/2023 Green Bay L 33-30 FOX 12/31/2023 at Jacksonville L 26-0 CBS 1/7/2024 Tampa Bay - FOX

