Entering this week's action, the Carolina Panthers (2-14) have 14 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) on Sunday, January 7 at Bank of America Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

The Panthers' last game was a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buccaneers faced the New Orleans Saints in their last game, falling 23-13.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Miles Sanders RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Marquis Haynes OLB Concussion Out Eddy Pineiro K Hamstring Doubtful Tae Davis LB Illness Questionable Troy Hill CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Jaycee Horn CB Toe Questionable Johnny Hekker P Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Brian Burns OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice Darrell Demont Chark Jr. WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Taylor Moton OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Cade Mays OG Finger Doubtful Bryce Young QB Back Full Participation In Practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Baker Mayfield QB Ribs Questionable Shaquil Barrett OLB Groin Full Participation In Practice Tristan Wirfs OT Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Jake Camarda P Knee Questionable Carlton Davis CB Concussion Questionable K.J. Britt LB Calf Doubtful Ko Kieft TE Shoulder Questionable Trey Palmer WR Hip Questionable Mike Greene DL Calf Out Kaevon Merriweather S Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Rakim Jarrett WR Quadricep Questionable Cam Gill OLB Knee Questionable

Other Week 18 Injury Reports

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers rank worst in total yards per game on offense (269.4), but at least they've been shutting down opposing offenses on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in total yards allowed per contest (298.1).

The Panthers have plenty of room to get better, as they rank second-worst in points per game (14.8) this season and third-worst in points surrendered per game (25.4).

The Panthers rank second-worst in passing yards per game on offense (167.1), but at least they've been playing well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in passing yards surrendered per contest (175.1).

Carolina is accumulating 102.4 rushing yards per game on offense this season (20th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 123 rushing yards per contest (23rd-ranked) on defense.

With 11 forced turnovers (32nd in NFL) and 18 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL) this season, the Panthers rank 23rd in the NFL with a turnover margin of -7.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-4)

Buccaneers (-4) Moneyline: Buccaneers (-225), Panthers (+180)

Buccaneers (-225), Panthers (+180) Total: 36.5 points

