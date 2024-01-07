Entering this week's action, the Carolina Panthers (2-14) have 14 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) on Sunday, January 7 at Bank of America Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Watch the Panthers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Panthers' last game was a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buccaneers faced the New Orleans Saints in their last game, falling 23-13.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Miles Sanders RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Marquis Haynes OLB Concussion Out
Eddy Pineiro K Hamstring Doubtful
Tae Davis LB Illness Questionable
Troy Hill CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice
Jaycee Horn CB Toe Questionable
Johnny Hekker P Personal Did Not Participate In Practice
Brian Burns OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice
Darrell Demont Chark Jr. WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice
Taylor Moton OT Knee Full Participation In Practice
Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Cade Mays OG Finger Doubtful
Bryce Young QB Back Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Baker Mayfield QB Ribs Questionable
Shaquil Barrett OLB Groin Full Participation In Practice
Tristan Wirfs OT Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice
Jake Camarda P Knee Questionable
Carlton Davis CB Concussion Questionable
K.J. Britt LB Calf Doubtful
Ko Kieft TE Shoulder Questionable
Trey Palmer WR Hip Questionable
Mike Greene DL Calf Out
Kaevon Merriweather S Thigh Limited Participation In Practice
Rakim Jarrett WR Quadricep Questionable
Cam Gill OLB Knee Questionable

Other Week 18 Injury Reports

Rep the Buccaneers or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers Season Insights

  • The Panthers rank worst in total yards per game on offense (269.4), but at least they've been shutting down opposing offenses on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in total yards allowed per contest (298.1).
  • The Panthers have plenty of room to get better, as they rank second-worst in points per game (14.8) this season and third-worst in points surrendered per game (25.4).
  • The Panthers rank second-worst in passing yards per game on offense (167.1), but at least they've been playing well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in passing yards surrendered per contest (175.1).
  • Carolina is accumulating 102.4 rushing yards per game on offense this season (20th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 123 rushing yards per contest (23rd-ranked) on defense.
  • With 11 forced turnovers (32nd in NFL) and 18 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL) this season, the Panthers rank 23rd in the NFL with a turnover margin of -7.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-4)
  • Moneyline: Buccaneers (-225), Panthers (+180)
  • Total: 36.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Buccaneers-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.