Panthers vs. Buccaneers Injury Report — Week 18
Entering this week's action, the Carolina Panthers (2-14) have 14 players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) on Sunday, January 7 at Bank of America Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
The Panthers' last game was a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Buccaneers faced the New Orleans Saints in their last game, falling 23-13.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Concussion
|Out
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Tae Davis
|LB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Troy Hill
|CB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|Toe
|Questionable
|Johnny Hekker
|P
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Darrell Demont Chark Jr.
|WR
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|LB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Cade Mays
|OG
|Finger
|Doubtful
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Shaquil Barrett
|OLB
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tristan Wirfs
|OT
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jake Camarda
|P
|Knee
|Questionable
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|K.J. Britt
|LB
|Calf
|Doubtful
|Ko Kieft
|TE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Hip
|Questionable
|Mike Greene
|DL
|Calf
|Out
|Kaevon Merriweather
|S
|Thigh
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Rakim Jarrett
|WR
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Cam Gill
|OLB
|Knee
|Questionable
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers rank worst in total yards per game on offense (269.4), but at least they've been shutting down opposing offenses on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in total yards allowed per contest (298.1).
- The Panthers have plenty of room to get better, as they rank second-worst in points per game (14.8) this season and third-worst in points surrendered per game (25.4).
- The Panthers rank second-worst in passing yards per game on offense (167.1), but at least they've been playing well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in passing yards surrendered per contest (175.1).
- Carolina is accumulating 102.4 rushing yards per game on offense this season (20th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 123 rushing yards per contest (23rd-ranked) on defense.
- With 11 forced turnovers (32nd in NFL) and 18 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL) this season, the Panthers rank 23rd in the NFL with a turnover margin of -7.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-4)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers (-225), Panthers (+180)
- Total: 36.5 points
