Our computer model predicts a win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Watch the Panthers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Buccaneers are compiling 21.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank ninth, giving up 20.3 points per game. This season has been rough for the Panthers on both sides of the ball, as they are averaging just 14.8 points per contest (second-worst) and allowing 25.4 points per game (third-worst).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Buccaneers vs Panthers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Buccaneers (-4.5) Over (37.5) Buccaneers 26, Panthers 15

Place your bets on the Buccaneers-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Panthers Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 35.1% chance to win.

Carolina has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year six times and failed to cover in all six.

In 2023, five Carolina games have gone over the point total.

The average total points scored in Panthers games this year (37.5) is 3.1 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers Betting Info

The Buccaneers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has compiled a 10-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

In Tampa Bay's 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The total for this game is 37.5, 4.1 points fewer than the average total in Buccaneers games thus far this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 21.2 20.3 17.6 17.1 24.8 23.5 Carolina 14.8 25.4 15.3 22 14.3 28.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.