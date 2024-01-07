The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) will square off against their NFC South-rival, the Carolina Panthers (2-14) in a matchup on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers will try to pull off an upset as 4-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 36.5 points.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Buccaneers and the Panthers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the piece below.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Panthers have had the lead one time, have trailed eight times, and have been knotted up seven times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Buccaneers have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in 10 games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have won the second quarter three times, lost 12 times, and been knotted up one time in 16 games this year.

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging seven points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.5 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 16 games this season, the Panthers have won the third quarter five times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up six times.

In 16 games this year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost nine times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Tampa Bay is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' 16 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up three times.

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games this season, lost that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Panthers have been leading after the first half in two games, have been losing after the first half in 13 games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

At the end of the first half, the Buccaneers have been winning seven times, have been behind seven times, and have been tied two times.

2nd Half

This season, the Panthers have won the second half in seven games (2-5 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (0-6), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (0-3).

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season, lost the second half in seven games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 10.9 points on average in the second half.

