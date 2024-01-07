Sunday's game between the No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-1) and Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) going head-to-head at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 70-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tigers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Rebels head into this game on the heels of a 55-45 victory against Alabama on Thursday.

Their last time out, the Rebels won on Thursday 55-45 over Alabama. In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Tigers secured a 92-72 victory against Missouri. Madison Scott scored a team-high 12 points for the Rebels in the victory. Aneesah Morrow scored a team-leading 25 points for the Tigers in the win.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 70, Ole Miss 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

On January 4, the Rebels captured their best win of the season, a 55-45 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who are a top 50 team (No. 32), according to our computer rankings.

The Rebels have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Ole Miss has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

55-45 on the road over Alabama (No. 32) on January 4

60-49 over Michigan (No. 44) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 52) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 124) on November 15

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 169) on December 21

LSU Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies on November 30, the Tigers registered their signature win of the season, an 82-64 home victory.

The Tigers have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

LSU has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (nine).

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 76) on November 25

92-72 at home over Missouri (No. 80) on January 4

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 129) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 144) on November 17

Ole Miss Leaders

Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG%

5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG% Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels' +207 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.1 points per game (165th in college basketball) while giving up 52.4 per contest (13th in college basketball).

The Rebels are putting up 73.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 60 points per contest.

Defensively Ole Miss has been worse in home games this year, surrendering 55.6 points per game, compared to 48.5 in road games.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 35.4 points per game, with a +530 scoring differential overall. They put up 94.9 points per game (first in college basketball) and allow 59.5 per contest (85th in college basketball).

In their past 10 games, the Tigers are scoring 94.2 points per contest, 0.7 fewer points than their season average (94.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.