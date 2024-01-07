Will Miles Sanders Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miles Sanders did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 18 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Sanders' stats can be found on this page.
Rep Miles Sanders and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the running game, Sanders has season stats of 126 rushes for 414 yards and one TD, picking up 3.3 yards per attempt. He also has 27 catches on 41 targets for 154 yards.
Keep an eye on Sanders' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Miles Sanders Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- No other RB is on the injury report for the Panthers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for DeVonta Smith
- Click Here for Marvin Mims
- Click Here for Ko Kieft
- Click Here for Will Levis
- Click Here for Rico Dowdle
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Read More About This Game
- Panthers vs. Buccaneers Predictions
- Buccaneers vs. Panthers Betting Tips
- Buccaneers vs. Panthers Odds
- Mike Evans vs. the Panthers' Defense Preview
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Sanders 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|126
|414
|1
|3.3
|41
|27
|154
|0
Sanders Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|18
|72
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|14
|43
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|9
|24
|1
|5
|38
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|13
|19
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|7
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|6
|39
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|2
|-5
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|11
|50
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|15
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|8
|23
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|10
|74
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|6
|2
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|3
|3
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|2
|10
|0
|2
|12
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.