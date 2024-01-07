Miles Sanders did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 18 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Sanders' stats can be found on this page.

In the running game, Sanders has season stats of 126 rushes for 414 yards and one TD, picking up 3.3 yards per attempt. He also has 27 catches on 41 targets for 154 yards.

Miles Sanders Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

No other RB is on the injury report for the Panthers.

Week 18 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Sanders 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 126 414 1 3.3 41 27 154 0

Sanders Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 32 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 6 39 0 3 22 0 Week 10 @Bears 2 -5 0 2 15 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 50 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Titans 15 28 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 8 23 0 1 6 0 Week 14 @Saints 10 74 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 6 2 0 2 11 0 Week 16 Packers 3 3 0 1 5 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 2 10 0 2 12 0

