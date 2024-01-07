Who’s the Best Team in the MEAC? See our Weekly MEAC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the MEAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
MEAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 16-9
- Overall Rank: 226th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th
- Last Game: W 73-54 vs Howard
Next Game
- Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 228th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
- Last Game: W 79-72 vs South Carolina State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ North Carolina Central
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Howard
- Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 260th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th
- Last Game: L 73-54 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Carolina State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Delaware State
- Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 304th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th
- Last Game: W 55-53 vs Coppin State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Morgan State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 4-13 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 341st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th
- Last Game: L 79-72 vs Norfolk State
Next Game
- Opponent: Howard
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Morgan State
- Current Record: 4-13 | Projected Record: 5-22
- Overall Rank: 348th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
- Last Game: L 75-74 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore
Next Game
- Opponent: Delaware State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 4-20
- Overall Rank: 351st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd
- Last Game: W 75-74 vs Morgan State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Coppin State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Coppin State
- Current Record: 1-14 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 361st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th
- Last Game: L 55-53 vs Delaware State
Next Game
- Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
