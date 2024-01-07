Kyle Pitts will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons play the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Pitts has reeled in 51 passes for 640 total yards (40.0 per game) and three scores on the year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pitts and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pitts vs. the Saints

Pitts vs the Saints (since 2021): 4 GP / 27.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 27.8 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

19 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 200.8 passing yards per game allowed by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Saints' defense ranks 11th in the NFL with 20 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Falcons vs Saints on Fubo!

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pitts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pitts Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pitts has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 68.8% of his games (11 of 16).

Pitts has been targeted on 87 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season (17.5% target share).

He has been targeted 87 times, averaging 7.4 yards per target (73rd in NFL).

Pitts has posted a touchdown catch in three of 16 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (10.3%).

Pitts has been targeted five times in the red zone (10.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.