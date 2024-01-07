Should you bet on Khadarel Hodge hitting paydirt in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Falcons vs Saints Anytime TD Bets

Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Hodge's 14 catches (22 targets) have netted him 232 yards (17.8 per game).

Having played 12 games this year, Hodge has not tallied a TD reception.

Khadarel Hodge Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Lions 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 5 Texans 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 1 19 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 3 75 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 3 60 0 Week 13 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 2 1 18 0 Week 15 @Panthers 1 1 10 0 Week 16 Colts 1 1 5 0 Week 17 @Bears 2 0 0 0

