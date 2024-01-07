Will Jonnu Smith cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Atlanta Falcons clash with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith has caught 47 passes on 67 targets for 553 yards and two scores, averaging 34.6 yards per game.

Smith has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 6 6 95 0 Week 5 Texans 7 6 67 0 Week 6 Commanders 5 4 36 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 3 3 27 0 Week 8 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 5 100 1 Week 10 @Cardinals 3 1 1 0 Week 13 @Jets 3 2 10 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 7 4 27 0 Week 15 @Panthers 2 2 61 0 Week 16 Colts 6 4 32 0 Week 17 @Bears 4 0 0 0

