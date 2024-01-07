The Orlando Magic (20-15) play the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday at Amway Center. Dejounte Murray of the Hawks is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSSE

Hawks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Hawks lost to the Pacers on Friday, 150-116. Their top scorer was Murray with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray 30 1 2 0 0 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic 16 4 3 2 0 1 Trae Young 13 2 6 2 0 1

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averages 27.7 points, 3 boards and 11.1 assists, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per contest (fourth in NBA).

Murray's averages on the season are 20.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

The Hawks receive 11.9 points, 10.7 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Clint Capela.

The Hawks get 17.7 points, 3.3 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Saddiq Bey gets the Hawks 12.7 points, 6.6 boards and 1.4 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 27.8 3.4 11.7 1.6 0.2 3.9 Dejounte Murray 23.1 4.6 4.2 1 0.4 2.6 Clint Capela 11.7 10.1 1.2 0.5 1.4 0 Saddiq Bey 12.3 7.3 1.3 1 0.2 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic 14.6 2.3 2.7 0.5 0.1 2.4

