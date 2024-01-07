Oddsmakers have set player props for Trae Young, Paolo Banchero and others when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -167) 10.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +130)

The 26.5 points prop total set for Young on Sunday is 1.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (27.7).

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 11.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Sunday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young has knocked down 3.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +148)

The 20.9 points Dejounte Murray scores per game are 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday (20.5).

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Sunday.

Murray's assists average -- 5.1 -- is 0.6 higher than Sunday's prop bet (4.5).

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: -102)

Clint Capela is averaging 11.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 higher than Sunday's over/under.

He has pulled down 10.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -125)

The 22.7 points Banchero scores per game are 6.8 less than his prop total on Sunday.

His rebounding average -- 7.1 -- is 1.4 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Banchero has dished out 4.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Sunday's over/under.

Banchero has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his prop bet on Sunday.

