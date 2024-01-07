Hawks vs. Magic Injury Report Today - January 7
The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) heading into their matchup with the Orlando Magic (20-15) currently has three players on it. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 from Amway Center.
The Hawks fell in their last game 150-116 against the Pacers on Friday. Dejounte Murray scored a team-high 30 points for the Hawks in the loss.
Hawks vs Magic Additional Info
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Mouhamed Gueye
|PF
|Out
|Back
|0
|0
|0
|De'Andre Hunter
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|14.9
|4.1
|1.4
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Shoulder
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Knee), Goga Bitadze: Out (Illness), Joe Ingles: Out (Ankle), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Franz Wagner: Out (Ankle), Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Gary Harris: Out (Calf)
Hawks vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSSE
- Live Stream:
