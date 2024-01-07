The Atlanta Hawks (14-20) visit the Orlando Magic (20-15) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Amway Center, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The point total for the matchup is 238.5.

Hawks vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -2.5 238.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta and its opponents have scored more than 238.5 points in 22 of 34 games this season.

The average point total in Atlanta's outings this year is 246.5, 8.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Hawks have an 8-26-0 record against the spread this season.

Atlanta has been the favorite in 16 games this season and won nine (56.2%) of those contests.

This season, Atlanta has won eight of its 13 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Hawks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 22 64.7% 122.6 236.4 123.9 235.9 240.2 Magic 10 28.6% 113.8 236.4 112 235.9 226.6

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread twice, and are 4-6 overall, over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have hit the over seven times.

Atlanta owns a worse record against the spread at home (2-12-0) than it does in away games (6-14-0).

The Hawks record 122.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 112 the Magic give up.

Atlanta is 8-21 against the spread and 14-15 overall when scoring more than 112 points.

Hawks vs. Magic Betting Splits

Hawks and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 8-26 2-11 22-12 Magic 24-11 13-7 17-18

Hawks vs. Magic Point Insights

Hawks Magic 122.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 8-21 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 14-15 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 123.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-7 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 19-11

