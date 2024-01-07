The Atlanta Hawks (14-20) visit the Orlando Magic (20-15) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Amway Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Hawks are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 121 - Hawks 115

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 1.5)

Magic (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-6.3)

Magic (-6.3) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.2

The Magic have put together a 24-11-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 8-26-0 mark of the Hawks.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 18.8% of the time. That's less often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (65.2%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Atlanta does it better (64.7% of the time) than Orlando (48.6%).

The Hawks have a .562 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-7) this season, higher than the .435 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (10-13).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

Because of the Hawks' defensive struggles this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 123.9 points allowed per game, they've had to lean on their offense, which ranks third-best in the league posting 122.6 points per game.

Atlanta is grabbing 44.6 boards per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest (18th-ranked).

The Hawks are delivering 26 dimes per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2023-24.

So far this season, Atlanta is averaging 13 turnovers per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 14 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Hawks are draining 14.2 three-pointers per game (sixth-ranked in league). They own a 36.7% shooting percentage (17th-ranked) from downtown.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.