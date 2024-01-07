On Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome, the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) are 3-point underdogs in a road NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints (8-8). This contest has an over/under of 42 points.

As the Saints prepare for this matchup against the Falcons, take a look at their betting trends and insights. The Falcons' betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Saints.

Falcons vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Atlanta Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-3) 42 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-3) 42.5 -168 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Atlanta vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: CBS

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Insights

Atlanta has five wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won once ATS (1-2) as a 3-point underdog or greater this season.

Atlanta has seen six of its 16 games hit the over.

New Orleans has a 5-10-1 record against the spread this season.

The Saints have two wins ATS (2-3-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

New Orleans has gone over in five of its 16 games with a set total (31.2%).

