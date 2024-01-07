For their matchup against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM , the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) have six players on the injury report.

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: CBS

The Falcons are coming off of a 37-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Saints faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their most recent outing, winning 23-13.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taylor Heinicke QB Ankle Questionable Troy Andersen LB Pectoral Out Mike Hughes CB Concussion Questionable Drew Dalman OL Ankle Out Zach Harrison DL Knee Questionable DeMarcco Hellams S Concussion Out

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Alvin Kamara RB Ankle Questionable Payton Turner DE Toe Questionable Juantavius Gray DB Illness Questionable Khalen Saunders DT Concussion Questionable Landon Young OT Knee Out Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Knee Out Juwan Johnson TE Chest Questionable A.T. Perry WR Illness Questionable Kendre Miller RB Ankle Questionable

Falcons Season Insights

With 330.9 total yards per game on offense, the Falcons rank 18th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 11th, surrendering 316.1 total yards per game.

With 19 points per game on offense, the Falcons rank 26th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank ninth, surrendering 20.3 points per game.

The Falcons rank 22nd in the NFL with 200.8 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank eighth with 200.2 passing yards surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

From an offensive standpoint, Atlanta is accumulating 130.1 rushing yards per game (eighth-ranked). It ranks 19th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (115.9 rushing yards given up per game).

The Falcons have forced 16 turnovers this season and have turned it over 25 times, resulting in a -9 turnover margin that is fifth-worst in the NFL.

Falcons vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-3)

Saints (-3) Moneyline: Saints (-165), Falcons (+140)

Saints (-165), Falcons (+140) Total: 42 points

