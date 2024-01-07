Falcons vs. Saints Injury Report — Week 18
For their matchup against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM , the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) have six players on the injury report.
Falcons vs. Saints Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Watch the Falcons in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Falcons are coming off of a 37-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.
The Saints faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their most recent outing, winning 23-13.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Taylor Heinicke
|QB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|Pectoral
|Out
|Mike Hughes
|CB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Drew Dalman
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
|Zach Harrison
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|DeMarcco Hellams
|S
|Concussion
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Payton Turner
|DE
|Toe
|Questionable
|Juantavius Gray
|DB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Landon Young
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Lonnie Johnson Jr.
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|Chest
|Questionable
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
Other Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click here for Browns vs Bengals
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Panthers
- Click here for Jaguars vs Titans
- Click here for Jets vs Patriots
- Click here for Vikings vs Lions
Rep the Saints or the Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Falcons Season Insights
- With 330.9 total yards per game on offense, the Falcons rank 18th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 11th, surrendering 316.1 total yards per game.
- With 19 points per game on offense, the Falcons rank 26th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank ninth, surrendering 20.3 points per game.
- The Falcons rank 22nd in the NFL with 200.8 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank eighth with 200.2 passing yards surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- From an offensive standpoint, Atlanta is accumulating 130.1 rushing yards per game (eighth-ranked). It ranks 19th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (115.9 rushing yards given up per game).
- The Falcons have forced 16 turnovers this season and have turned it over 25 times, resulting in a -9 turnover margin that is fifth-worst in the NFL.
Falcons vs. Saints Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Saints (-3)
- Moneyline: Saints (-165), Falcons (+140)
- Total: 42 points
Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.