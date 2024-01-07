The New Orleans Saints will meet the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Saints will earn a victory -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Saints are averaging 333.3 yards per game on offense (16th in NFL), and they rank 13th on defense with 323.3 yards allowed per game. With 19.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Falcons rank 26th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank ninth, allowing 20.3 points per contest.

Falcons vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Saints (-3) Under (42) Saints 25, Falcons 16

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Falcons Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Falcons based on the moneyline is 40.8%.

Atlanta has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover 11 times.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Atlanta games have hit the over six out of 16 times this year.

Falcons games average 40.1 total points, 1.9 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Saints Betting Info

The Saints have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this game.

New Orleans has compiled a 5-10-1 record against the spread this season.

The Saints have covered the spread twice this season (2-3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

New Orleans and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 16 times this season.

Saints games this season have posted an average total of 41.6, which is 0.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Falcons vs. Saints 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 22.1 19.4 21.9 19.1 22.3 19.6 Atlanta 19.0 20.3 24.0 20.3 14.0 20.4

