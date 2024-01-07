The New Orleans Saints (8-8) will meet NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons (7-9), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 42 in the contest.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Saints' upcoming tilt versus Falcons, check out the page below, where we provide statistics to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Falcons vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Falcons have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in six games .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Saints have had the lead five times, have been losing five times, and have been tied six times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.2 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

The Saints have won the second quarter in five games this season, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.4 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 16 games this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost nine times, and tied four times.

In 16 games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter 11 times, lost two times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 1.8 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Falcons have won the fourth quarter in nine games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In 16 games this year, the Saints have won the fourth quarter nine times, been outscored six times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

Falcons vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Falcons have been winning after the first half in five games, have been losing after the first half in nine games, and have been tied after the first half in two games.

The Saints have been leading after the first half in seven games (5-2 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in eight games (2-6), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

So far this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games (6-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in seven games (0-7), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

In 16 games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times, lost four times, and tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 12.1 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in the second half.

