The Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will be up against the New Orleans Saints' defense and Paulson Adebo in Week 18 NFL action. See below for more stats and analysis on the Falcons receivers' matchup against the Saints pass defense.

Falcons vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 101.3 6.8 42 118 6.73

Drake London vs. Paulson Adebo Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London has hauled in 864 receiving yards on 65 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Atlanta ranks 22nd in the NFL with 3,213 passing yards (200.8 per game) and 16th in passing yards per attempt (6.5).

The Falcons are bottom-10 in points this year, ranking 26th in the NFL with 304 total points scored (19.0 per game). They also rank 18th in total yards (5,294).

Atlanta is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking seventh in the NFL with 31.0 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Falcons are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 49 total red-zone pass attempts (39.5% red-zone pass rate).

Paulson Adebo & the Saints' Defense

Paulson Adebo leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 69 tackles and 17 passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, New Orleans has given up 3,213 (200.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in the NFL.

The Saints are conceding the sixth-fewest points in the league, 19.4 per game.

New Orleans has allowed four players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

19 players have caught a touchdown against the Saints this season.

Drake London vs. Paulson Adebo Advanced Stats

Drake London Paulson Adebo Rec. Targets 101 94 Def. Targets Receptions 65 17 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.3 52 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 864 69 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 57.6 4.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 174 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 4 Interceptions

