In the Week 18 contest between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Drake London hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Falcons vs Saints Anytime TD Bets

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

London's team-high 864 yards receiving (57.6 per game) have come on 65 receptions (101 targets), plus he has scored two TDs.

London has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 15 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Drake London Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 9 125 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 7 6 54 0 Week 8 @Titans 7 5 55 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 4 3 36 0 Week 12 Saints 7 5 91 0 Week 13 @Jets 5 1 8 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 11 10 172 0 Week 15 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 16 Colts 4 3 39 0 Week 17 @Bears 10 4 56 0

