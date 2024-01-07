Drake London will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

London has a team-best 864-yard year on 65 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 101 occasions, and averages 57.6 yards.

London vs. the Saints

London vs the Saints (since 2021): 3 GP / 78.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 78.3 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New Orleans in the 2023 season.

The Saints have conceded a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

New Orleans has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 200.8 passing yards per game given up by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have the No. 11 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 20 this season (1.3 per game).

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-115)

London Receiving Insights

In seven of 15 games this year, London has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

London has 20.4% of his team's target share (101 targets on 496 passing attempts).

He has 864 receiving yards on 101 targets to rank 36th in NFL play with 8.6 yards per target.

London has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 15 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (6.9%).

London has been targeted 14 times in the red zone (28.6% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 10 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 10 REC / 172 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

