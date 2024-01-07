In the Week 18 tilt between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Desmond Ridder hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Desmond Ridder score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Ridder has run for 193 yards on 51 carries (13.8 ypg), with five touchdowns.

Ridder has found the end zone on the ground in five games this season.

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 18 115 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Packers 19 32 237 1 1 10 39 1 Week 3 @Lions 21 38 201 0 0 2 3 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 19 31 191 1 2 1 6 0 Week 5 Texans 28 37 329 1 0 4 10 1 Week 6 Commanders 28 47 307 2 3 2 18 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 19 25 250 0 0 6 38 1 Week 8 @Titans 8 12 71 0 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 4 6 39 0 0 3 11 1 Week 12 Saints 13 21 168 1 2 7 30 0 Week 13 @Jets 12 27 121 1 0 3 0 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 26 40 347 1 1 4 15 1 Week 15 @Panthers 12 20 152 1 1 5 -2 0 Week 17 @Bears 3 4 17 0 1 0 0 0

