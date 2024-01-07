Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Darrell Demont Chark Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 18 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Chark's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Chark has been targeted 62 times and has 33 catches for 479 yards (14.5 per reception) and five TDs.
Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Panthers this week:
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette (DNP/illness): 7 Rec; 45 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Chark 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|62
|33
|479
|65
|5
|14.5
Chark Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Saints
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|11
|4
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|6
|3
|42
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|4
|2
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|3
|2
|9
|1
|Week 12
|@Titans
|4
|3
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|4
|3
|56
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|4
|2
|26
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|8
|6
|98
|2
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|6
|1
|18
|0
