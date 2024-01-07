The Clemson Tigers (8-6) take on the Florida State Seminoles (11-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday in ACC play. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles put up an average of 84.9 points per game, 15.9 more points than the 69.0 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 69.0 points, Florida State is 11-3.

Clemson is 8-5 when it gives up fewer than 84.9 points.

The Tigers record 5.1 more points per game (74.7) than the Seminoles allow (69.6).

Clemson is 8-3 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

When Florida State gives up fewer than 74.7 points, it is 8-1.

The Tigers are making 45.7% of their shots from the field, 8.6% higher than the Seminoles concede to opponents (37.1%).

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.0 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.0 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29) Dayshanette Harris: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Ruby Whitehorn: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 30.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 30.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Schedule