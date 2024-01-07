Sunday's ACC schedule includes the Clemson Tigers (8-5) against the Florida State Seminoles (9-3) at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Clemson Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Players to Watch

Amari Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayshanette Harris: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Ruby Whitehorn: 10.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK MaKayla Elmore: 3.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

3.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State Players to Watch

Makayla Timpson: 12.3 PTS, 9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK

12.3 PTS, 9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK Ta'Niya Latson: 19.2 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.2 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK O'Mariah Gordon: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sara Bejedi: 11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Alexis Tucker: 8.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.