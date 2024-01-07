Sunday's contest between the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (11-4) and the Clemson Tigers (8-6) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-72 based on our computer prediction, with Florida State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on January 7.

Their last time out, the Tigers lost 82-76 to North Carolina on Sunday.

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Clemson vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 77, Clemson 72

Clemson Schedule Analysis

The Tigers picked up their best win of the season on December 7 by securing an 80-64 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins, but also tied for the 11th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Clemson is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins

80-64 at home over Duke (No. 24) on December 7

92-66 over UAPB (No. 169) on November 26

73-50 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 172) on December 22

70-54 at home over Air Force (No. 219) on December 19

90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 228) on November 12

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.0 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 60.0 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29) Dayshanette Harris: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Ruby Whitehorn: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.2 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) MaKayla Elmore: 4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 30.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

4.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 30.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Maddi Cluse: 7.5 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +80 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 74.7 points per game to rank 73rd in college basketball and are allowing 69.0 per contest to rank 279th in college basketball.

