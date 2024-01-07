Will Chuba Hubbard Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 18?
Should you wager on Chuba Hubbard finding his way into the end zone in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Panthers vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets
Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)
- Hubbard has rushed 215 times for a team-high 819 yards (51.2 per game), with five touchdowns.
- Hubbard also has 37 catches for 224 yards (14 ypg).
- Hubbard has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.
Chuba Hubbard Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|9
|60
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|2
|16
|0
|5
|34
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|14
|41
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|9
|35
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|19
|88
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|15
|28
|0
|2
|26
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|16
|58
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|9
|23
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|10
|57
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|14
|45
|1
|5
|47
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|25
|104
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|23
|87
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|22
|87
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|16
|43
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 17
|@Jaguars
|11
|45
|0
|4
|26
|0
