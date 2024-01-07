Sunday's game between the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-3) and Elon Phoenix (4-10) going head-to-head at Schar Center has a projected final score of 69-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cougars, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Cougars won their last game 63-58 against N.C. A&T on Friday.

Charleston (SC) vs. Elon Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Charleston (SC) vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 69, Elon 64

Other CAA Predictions

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

Against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on January 5, the Cougars secured their best win of the season, a 63-58 road victory.

The Phoenix have tied for the 99th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (two).

Charleston (SC) 2023-24 Best Wins

63-58 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 181) on January 5

84-83 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 198) on December 2

69-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 253) on December 11

74-50 at home over Radford (No. 296) on December 21

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 307) on November 17

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 16.1 PTS, 7.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

16.1 PTS, 7.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 38.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Taryn Barbot: 14.1 PTS, 3.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (29-for-76)

14.1 PTS, 3.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (29-for-76) Jada Logan: 13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Alexis Andrews: 14.1 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64)

14.1 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (24-for-64) Anika McGarity: 7.4 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (10-for-56)

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game, with a +207 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.1 points per game (29th in college basketball) and give up 62.8 per contest (147th in college basketball).

The Cougars are putting up more points at home (91 per game) than on the road (69.2).

Charleston (SC) concedes 53.3 points per game at home, and 72.3 on the road.

