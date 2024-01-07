See how every CAA team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Drexel

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 20-10

10-6 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th

294th Last Game: W 77-55 vs William & Mary

Next Game

Opponent: @ N.C. A&T

@ N.C. A&T Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: FloHoops

2. Hofstra

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 20-10

8-7 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th

70th Last Game: W 76-71 vs Delaware

Next Game

Opponent: @ Northeastern

@ Northeastern Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Charleston (SC)

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 23-7

11-4 | 23-7 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th

129th Last Game: W 93-87 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Opponent: Elon

Elon Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: FloHoops

4. Delaware

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 21-9

9-6 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 153rd

153rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st

301st Last Game: L 76-71 vs Hofstra

Next Game

Opponent: @ Campbell

@ Campbell Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: FloHoops

5. Towson

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 19-11

8-7 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 154th

154th Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th

146th Last Game: W 67-64 vs UNC Wilmington

Next Game

Opponent: Stony Brook

Stony Brook Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

6. UNC Wilmington

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 20-7

9-5 | 20-7 Overall Rank: 159th

159th Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th

135th Last Game: L 67-64 vs Towson

Next Game

Opponent: Monmouth

Monmouth Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: FloHoops

7. Monmouth

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 17-14

8-6 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 173rd

173rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th

144th Last Game: W 51-43 vs Towson

Next Game

Opponent: Northeastern

Northeastern Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Northeastern

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 12-19

5-9 | 12-19 Overall Rank: 229th

229th Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th

238th Last Game: L 62-53 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Opponent: @ Monmouth

@ Monmouth Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Stony Brook

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-17

8-7 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 236th

236th Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th

214th Last Game: L 93-87 vs Charleston (SC)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Towson

@ Towson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

10. Elon

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 11-18

8-7 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 287th

287th Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd

343rd Last Game: W 77-59 vs N.C. A&T

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)

@ Charleston (SC) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: FloHoops

11. William & Mary

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-21

6-9 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 309th

309th Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th

337th Last Game: L 77-55 vs Drexel

Next Game

Opponent: @ Hampton

@ Hampton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: FloHoops

12. Campbell

Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 7-21

7-8 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 319th

319th Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th

357th Last Game: W 80-69 vs Hampton

Next Game

Opponent: Delaware

Delaware Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: FloHoops

13. N.C. A&T

Current Record: 3-12 | Projected Record: 5-26

3-12 | 5-26 Overall Rank: 337th

337th Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd

222nd Last Game: L 77-59 vs Elon

Next Game

Opponent: Drexel

Drexel Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: FloHoops

14. Hampton

Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 1-27

4-11 | 1-27 Overall Rank: 355th

355th Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th

312th Last Game: L 80-69 vs Campbell

Next Game