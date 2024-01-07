Will Bijan Robinson Score a Touchdown Against the Saints in Week 18?
Should you wager on Bijan Robinson hitting paydirt in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Falcons vs Saints Anytime TD Bets
Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Robinson has run for a team-high 948 yards on 203 carries (59.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns.
- Robinson has also hauled in 51 passes for 384 yards (24.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Robinson has found the end zone on the ground in four games this year.
- He has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 16 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.
Bijan Robinson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|10
|56
|0
|6
|27
|1
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|124
|0
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|10
|33
|0
|4
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|14
|105
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|14
|46
|0
|2
|12
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|13
|37
|0
|5
|43
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|11
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|11
|51
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|22
|95
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|16
|91
|1
|3
|32
|1
|Week 13
|@Jets
|18
|53
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|10
|34
|1
|5
|54
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|7
|11
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 16
|Colts
|12
|72
|0
|7
|50
|0
|Week 17
|@Bears
|15
|75
|0
|3
|11
|0
