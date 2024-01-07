Should you wager on Bijan Robinson hitting paydirt in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Falcons vs Saints Anytime TD Bets

Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has run for a team-high 948 yards on 203 carries (59.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

Robinson has also hauled in 51 passes for 384 yards (24.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Robinson has found the end zone on the ground in four games this year.

He has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 16 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Bijan Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Panthers 10 56 0 6 27 1 Week 2 Packers 19 124 0 4 48 0 Week 3 @Lions 10 33 0 4 27 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 14 105 0 5 32 0 Week 5 Texans 14 46 0 2 12 1 Week 6 Commanders 13 37 0 5 43 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Titans 11 62 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 11 51 0 2 8 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 22 95 1 1 11 0 Week 12 Saints 16 91 1 3 32 1 Week 13 @Jets 18 53 0 3 26 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 10 34 1 5 54 0 Week 15 @Panthers 7 11 0 1 3 0 Week 16 Colts 12 72 0 7 50 0 Week 17 @Bears 15 75 0 3 11 0

