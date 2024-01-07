At Bank of America Stadium in Week 18, the Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will be lined up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense and Antoine Winfield Jr.. See below for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 126.8 7.9 29 88 7.04

Adam Thielen vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen has racked up 1,002 receiving yards on 101 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Carolina is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 2,673 passing yards (167.1 per game). It ranks 29th with 13 passing touchdowns.

The Panthers' offense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 236 points (14.8 per game).

Carolina averages 35.5 pass attempts per contest this year, ranking it 12th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 40 times (third-fewest in league).

Antoine Winfield Jr. & the Buccaneers' Defense

Antoine Winfield Jr. leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 117 tackles, five TFL, five sacks, and 12 passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, Tampa Bay is conceding 260.3 yards per game (4,164 total) in the air, which is the most in the NFL.

The Buccaneers' points-against average on defense is ninth-best in the league, at 20.3 per game.

Tampa Bay has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to 10 players this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Antoine Winfield Jr. Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Antoine Winfield Jr. Rec. Targets 134 48 Def. Targets Receptions 101 12 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.9 33 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1002 117 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.6 7.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 343 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 5 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

