Today's NCAA Women's Hockey schedule includes top teams in play. Among those games is Rensselaer taking on Vermont.

Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Princeton vs Providence

Watch Boston College vs Maine

Watch RIT vs Brown

Watch Quinnipiac vs Minnesota-Duluth

Watch Clarkson vs Colgate

Watch St. Lawrence vs Cornell

Watch Vermont vs Rensselaer

Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.