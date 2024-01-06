The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will attempt to continue a six-game winning stretch when they host the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ramsey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

  • The Terriers' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
  • This season, Wofford has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers rank 139th.
  • The Terriers' 80.6 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 66.4 the Catamounts give up.
  • Wofford is 8-5 when it scores more than 66.4 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

  • Wofford scores 90.2 points per game at home, and 75.0 away.
  • The Terriers give up 72.0 points per game at home, and 77.7 on the road.
  • At home, Wofford drains 10.4 trifectas per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (10.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.5%) than on the road (35.6%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 76-70 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/29/2023 Southern Wesleyan W 75-55 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
1/3/2024 VMI W 87-85 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
1/10/2024 Mercer - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
1/13/2024 @ Citadel - McAlister Field House

