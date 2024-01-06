The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will attempt to continue a six-game winning stretch when they host the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ramsey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

The Terriers' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

This season, Wofford has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers rank 139th.

The Terriers' 80.6 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 66.4 the Catamounts give up.

Wofford is 8-5 when it scores more than 66.4 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

Wofford scores 90.2 points per game at home, and 75.0 away.

The Terriers give up 72.0 points per game at home, and 77.7 on the road.

At home, Wofford drains 10.4 trifectas per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (10.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.5%) than on the road (35.6%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule