How to Watch Wofford vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will attempt to continue a six-game winning stretch when they host the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ramsey Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Wofford Stats Insights
- The Terriers' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- This season, Wofford has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers rank 139th.
- The Terriers' 80.6 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 66.4 the Catamounts give up.
- Wofford is 8-5 when it scores more than 66.4 points.
Wofford Home & Away Comparison
- Wofford scores 90.2 points per game at home, and 75.0 away.
- The Terriers give up 72.0 points per game at home, and 77.7 on the road.
- At home, Wofford drains 10.4 trifectas per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (10.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.5%) than on the road (35.6%).
Wofford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 76-70
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/29/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|W 75-55
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/3/2024
|VMI
|W 87-85
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|1/10/2024
|Mercer
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/13/2024
|@ Citadel
|-
|McAlister Field House
