Saturday's game between the Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) and the Wofford Terriers (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at Ramsey Center has a projected final score of 79-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Western Carolina squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024

4:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Ramsey Center

Wofford vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 79, Wofford 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Wofford vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-7.9)

Western Carolina (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.7

Western Carolina has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Wofford is 6-5-0. A total of four out of the Catamounts' games this season have hit the over, and 10 of the Terriers' games have gone over. Over the past 10 contests, Western Carolina has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Wofford has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other SoCon Predictions

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers have a +56 scoring differential, topping opponents by four points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and are giving up 76.6 per contest to rank 301st in college basketball.

The 40.3 rebounds per game Wofford accumulates rank 47th in the nation, 6.9 more than the 33.4 its opponents record.

Wofford knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.6. It shoots 35% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.2%.

Wofford has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (143rd in college basketball), two more than the 9.4 it forces (349th in college basketball).

